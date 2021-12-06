Maha Parinirvan Diwas: PM Modi & Others Pay Homage To Ambedkar On 65th Death Anniversary

On the 65th death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, which is marked as "Maha parinirvan Diwas", President Kovind and PM Modi paid floral homage to him on Monday. M Venkaiah Naidu, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and other MPs paid respect to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament grounds today.

PM Modi tweeted; “Tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvana Diwas”. He also posted two images of him paying homage. PM Modi can be seen in front of a large statue covered in flowers and a huge portrait of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Every year on the 6th of December, Maha Parinirvan Diwas is marked as Dr. BR Ambedkar's death anniversary. Parinirvana is a Sanskrit term that means liberation or freedom after death and is considered one of Buddhism's major doctrines and aspirations. The original Mahaparinirvana, according to the Buddhist literature Mahaparinibbana Sutta, occurred when Lord Buddha died at the age of 80. Ambedkar's death anniversary is known as Mahaparinirvana Diwas because of his standing as a Buddhist leader.

About Babasaheb Ambedkar

Dr. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who battled against societal discrimination against untouchables (Dalits) and advocated women's and workers' rights. He was born on April 14, 1891. On December 6, 1956, he passed away. In India's Hindu society, he opposed economic and social inequality against the untouchables (now dalits), who later deserted Hinduism and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement. From 1947 to 1951, Dr. Ambedkar served as Chairman of the Constitution of India Drafting Committee and Minister of Law and Justice in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet.

He worked as an economist, professor, and lawyer in his early years. His later life was defined by his political efforts, which included fighting and negotiating for India's independence, publishing journals, pushing for Dalit political rights and social freedom, and making substantial contributions to the foundation of the Indian state. He turned to Buddhism in 1956, sparking a wave of Dalit conversions. Dr. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.

