Maha Political Crisis: ‘Tough Constitutional Matters’ To Resolve, SC To Decide Quorum

In the Shiv Sena feud that led to the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that such cases are "tough constitutional matters" to resolve.

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud disagreed with attorney Harish Salve's argument on behalf of the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, stating that the matter is more than just an academic exercise.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, said, "We may not go to the extent of saying that Nabam Rebia (the judgement) is wrong. But can we tighten it?"

"If we want to change something in the 2016 Nabam Rabia judgment, can we do it sitting as a five-judge bench or refer to a seven-judge bench?" asked Justice Shah.

Nabam Rebia case

In the Nabam Rebia case, a five-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench ruled on July 13, 2016, that the Speaker cannot initiate the disqualification process while a motion to remove is still pending.

Shiv Sena Uddhav's faction cited Nabam Rebia's ruling, saying that the Deputy Speaker does not have the authority to consider disqualification when a notice for his removal is pending.

While the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray camp has argued for reexamining the 2016 ruling by a five-judge constitution bench that stated that a Speaker who receives a notice seeking his removal cannot exercise his powers under the Tenth Schedule, the camp of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has argued that the Nabam Rebia ruling from that year is not relevant to the problems resulting from the political crisis in Maharashtra. The Shinde camp has upheld the 2016 ruling as valid and not needing to be reviewed.

Senior attorneys Maninder Singh and Mahesh Jethmalani will present their case for the Shinde faction during the hearing's continuation on Thursday. Senior attorneys Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Devadatt Kamat will then present their opposing cases on behalf of the Uddhav camp.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether a five-judge bench or a seven-judge bench should hear the case. Sibal, who is representing the Thackeray group, informed the bench that he intends to argue the case's necessity for a seven-judge bench.

In connection with the political turmoil in Maharashtra, a group of petitions were being heard by a five-judge Constitution panel from opposing groups led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.