Maha Rains: Over 3,500 Persons Shifted To Safety, Have Spoken To Collectors Of Several Districts, Says CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 persons had been shifted to safer places from flood prone and vulnerable spots across the state.

He was speaking to the media after reviewing the rain situation during a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room in the metropolis.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday, with waterlogging reported from urban areas, including Mumbai, and the level of some rivers rising rapidly.

During his visit to the BMC headquarters a day after winning the floor test in the Assembly, Shinde told reporters he had spoken to the collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri and some other districts for which the India Meteorological Department had issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Authorities have been directed to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives, the CM said.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

