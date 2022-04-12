Maha records 113 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 714

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 113 fresh coronavirus cases, 72 more than a day ago, and four deaths linked to the infection, while 127 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,75,324, while the death toll increased to 1,47,820, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded 41 cases and zero fatality.

All four COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation areas in adjoining Thane district, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.78 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 52 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for nearly half of the statewide tally.

The health department said 127 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,26,790 and leaving the state with 714 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state was 98.11 per cent.

Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandubar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 26,598 swab samples were examined in the state in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 7,97,31,899, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,75,324; fresh cases 113; death toll 1,47,820; recoveries 77,26,790; active cases 714; total tests 7,97,31,899. PTI PR RSY RSY

