Maha records 119 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 939

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 119 fresh cases of coronavirus and two new fatalities linked to the infection, while 138 more patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,73,841, while the death toll increased to 1,47,782, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 103 coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection.

The department said Mumbai recorded 38 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, but zero death.

It said 138 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 77,25,120 and leaving the state with 939 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

Ratnagiri, Washim and Yavatmal districts do not have any active cases at present, the bulletin said.

Pune city and Buldhana recorded one fatality each, it said.

The department said 39,562 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 7,93,47,580.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,73,841; fresh cases: 119; death toll 1,47,782; recoveries 77,25,120; active cases 939; total tests 7,93,47,580. PTI PR RSY RSY

