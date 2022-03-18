Maha Records 171 COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections in the state to 78,72,203 and death toll to 1,43,765, a health department official said.

So far, 77,22,754 people have recovered from the viral infection in the state, including 394 on Friday.

There are 1,680 active patients in Maharashtra now.

The recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent and fatality rate at 1.82 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 7,88,85,405 with 45,201 samples tested since previous evening.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (comprising Mumbai and satellite towns) reported 69 new cases during the day.

The Pune circle, which covers Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, recorded 33 new infections.

Two pandemic-related deaths were reported in the coastal Sindhudurg district, while one death was reported in Buldhana district during the day.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,203; fresh cases 171; death toll 1,43,765; total recoveries 77,22,754; active cases 1,680; total tests 7,88,85,405.

