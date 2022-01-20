Maha records 46,197 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths; 125 new Omicron infections detected

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 more deaths, the health department said.

The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago, when the state had reported 43,697 cases.

The department said 52,025 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 69,67,432.

It said, "46,197 new cases in the state today. Thirty-seven COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today.” Currently, 24,21,501 people are in home quarantine and another 3,391 in institutional quarantine.

On Omicron, the department said, “Today, 125 patients with Omicron infections have been reported in the state. Of these, 87 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and 38 have been reported by the National Chemical Laboratory (where genome sequencing of swab samples was done).” PTI PR RSY RSY

