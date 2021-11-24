Maha records 960 COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases remained below 10,000 for the fourth straight day, the health department said on Wednesday evening.

The caseload in the state increased to 66,32,257 and death toll to 1,40,807, the department said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 19 fresh fatalities and 766 new cases.

As many as 1,043 patients were discharged, taking the total of recovered patients to 64,78,422.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.68 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 6,49,51,994, with 1,07,098 samples tested since Tuesday evening.

There are 9,366 active cases in the state.

Ten districts and six civic bodies did not report any new infections.

Mumbai reported the highest 251 new infections, followed by 114 in Pune city.

Among eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 425 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 324 in Pune and 133 in the Nashik region.

Kolhapur region recorded 25 new infections, Aurangabad 18, Latur 19, Nagpur 11 and Akola region five new cases.

The Pune region recorded 20 deaths, Mumbai 15, Nashik six while Kolhapur, Latur, Akola, Nagpur and Aurangabad regions recorded zero deaths.

Mumbai district has the highest 2,519 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,32,257, new cases 960, total deaths 1,40,807, recoveries 64,78,422, active cases 9,366, total tests 6,49,51,994. PTI PR KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)