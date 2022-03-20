Maha Reports 113 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 283 Recoveries

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 113 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,72,413 and the toll to 1,43,767, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 283 to touch 77,23,288, which is 98.11 per cent of the caseload, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 1,354, he said.

State health department data showed that the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while 43,200 samples examined in the last 24 hours had taken the number of tests to 7,89,52,315.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which covers Thane, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas, witnessed 42 cases on Sunday, while the figure was 31 for Pune circle comprising Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,413; fresh cases 113; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,288; active cases 1,354; total tests 7,89,52,315.

