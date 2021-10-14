Maha Reports 2,384 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths, 2,343 Recoveries

Maharashtra reported 2,384 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 165 from a day ago, while 35 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, down from nearly 50 the previous day, said an official from the health department.

With the latest additions, the state's caseload increased to 65,86,280, while death toll rose to 1,39,705, he said.

The state has been reporting an upward trend in new cases since Monday.

There were 1,736 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which increased to 2,069 on Tuesday, while Wednesday saw 2,219 fresh infections.

However, fresh deaths reported a drop from 49 on Wednesday to 35 in the last 24 hours.

The official said 2,343 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the count of recovered cases to 64,13,418.

Maharashtra now has 29,560 coronavirus patients under treatment.

The state has 2,26,249 people in home quarantine and another 1,070 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.38 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,06,83,524 after 1,36,952 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest new infections at 558 besides five deaths, taking the state capital's cumulative infection figure to 7,50,494 and the toll to 16,172, he said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 998 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 689 from the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 429 new cases, Kolhapur 153, Latur 64, Aurangabad 36, Nagpur 12 and the Akola region three, he said.

According to the official, among the 35 fresh fatalities, the highest 10 were reported from the Mumbai region, followed by seven each from Pune and Nashik regions.

The Kolhapur region reported 6 deaths and the Latur region five.

Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions reported zero fatalities in the past 24 hours, he said.

The official said Pune city reported 110 infections and one death in last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,86,280; new cases 2,384; total deaths 1,39,705; recoveries 64,13,418; active cases 29,560, total tests 6,06,83,524.

