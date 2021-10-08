Maha Reports 2,620 COVID-19 Cases, 59 Deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,620 new coronavirus infections which took the state's caseload to 65,73,092, the health department said.

As many as 59 patients died during the day, raising the death toll on account of the pandemic to 1,39,470.

Further, 1,47,722 samples were tested, taking the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 5,99,14,679.

Total recoveries rose to 63,97,018, with 2,943 patients being discharged from hospitals. As of Friday there were 33,011 active cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 529 new infections and eight deaths. The total of cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,47,685, and death toll reached 16,149.

Nashik division reported 429 new cases including 329 in the Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division reported 789 new cases including 290 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division reported 217 cases, Aurangabad division 57 cases, Latur division 100 cases, Akola division eight and Nagpur division reported 10 new coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 65,73,092, New cases 2,620, Death toll 1,39,470, Total recoveries 63,97,018, Active cases 33,011, Total tests 5,99,14,679.

