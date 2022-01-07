Maha Reports 40,925 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said. Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai.

But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.

Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the state, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

