Maha reports 4,219 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 4,219 new coronavirus infections and 55 fatalities on Thursday, the state heath department said.

It took the tally of infections in the state to 64,87,025 and death toll to 1,38,017, he added.

The total number of cases was reduced by 15,066 after removal of duplication, while the number of discharged persons too was slashed by 15,793 after reconciliation of figures, said an official release.

With 2,538 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the total of recoveries rose to 62,95,236.

There are 2,92,510 people in home quarantine, 1,911 in institutional quarantine and 50,229 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,55,19,679 with 1,80,907 samples tested in past 24 hours.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 798 new infections during the day, followed by Pune district with 541 new infections.

Satara reported the highest 15 fatalities among districts.

Of eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,621 new cases, followed by 995 cases in Mumbai region.

Nashik region reported 945 new cases, Kolhapur 520, Latur 122, Aurangabad 30, Akola 14 and Nagpur region reported 12 new cases.

The highest 26 fatalities were also reported in Pune region, followed by 13 deaths in Kolhapur region.

Among other regions, Mumbai added six deaths, four deaths were recorded in Nashik, five in Latur and one in Akola region. The Nagpur and Aurangabad regions reported no fatalities.

Mumbai city reported 457 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Pune city reported 233 new cases but no deaths, as per the state government's figures.

