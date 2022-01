Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new coronavirus cases including 144 Omicron infections, and 52 deaths, the health department said.

The daily COVID-19 infections rose by 2,073 compared to the day before.

As many as 42,391 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,09,823. PTI PR KRK KRK

