Maha reports 825 COVID-19 cases including 11 Omicron infections; 14 deaths

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 825 new coronavirus cases including 11 Omicron variant infections besides 14 deaths, the health department said.

The overall case tally rose to 66,50,965 and death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,41,367.

On Monday, the state had reported 544 new coronavirus infections but no Omicron case, and four fatalities, lowest since April 1, 2020.

With 11 Omicron cases coming to light on Tuesday, the tally of those infected by the new variant increased to 65.

Eight cases came to light following screening at the Mumbai airport while one case each was found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai. All these patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, officials said.

There are 7,111 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now after 792 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.12 per cent.

As many as 1,11,385 tests were conducted since Monday evening, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far to 6,78,83,061.

Currently 73,053 people are in home quarantine and 864 people are in institutional quarantine.

The number of recovered cases stood at 64,98,807.

Nine districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 421 new cases, followed by 233 in Pune and 99 in the Nashik region.

Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and Akola regions reported 13, 26, 10, 16 and seven new cases, respectively.

The Pune region reported seven fatalities, followed by four in the Mumbai region. Akola, Kolhapur, Nashik regions recorded one fatality each. Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad regions did not report any fresh death.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,50,965; new cases 825; total deaths 1,41,367; recoveries 64,98,807; active cases 7,111; total tests 6,78,83,061. PTI PR KRK KRK KRK

