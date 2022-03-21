Maha Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths, 99 New Cases; Active Tally At 1,273

Maharashtra on Monday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, but no fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 180 more patients were discharged following recovery, leaving the state with an active tally of less than 1,300, the heath department said.

The state logged 99 fresh coronavirus cases, but zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 78,72,512, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,43,767, the heath department said in a bulletin.

As many as 24 districts and 14 of the 27 municipal corporations (which include Mumbai) did not report any COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Mumbai city reported 28 new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had witnessed 97 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the state had recorded 113 infections and only one death linked to the infection on Sunday.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,23,468 after 180 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,273 active cases, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent.

With 34,655 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,89,86,970, the department said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.002 per cent, it said.

The Mumbai administrative circle recorded 36 new cases, followed by Pune (31), Nashik (14) and the Kolhapur circle (10). Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur and Akola circles reported just two new cases each.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,512; fresh cases 99; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,468; active cases 1,273 , total tests 7,89,86,970.