Maha: Several Houses Damaged As Overhead Water Tank Bursts In Thane Locality, Elderly Woman Injured

At least six houses were destroyed and 15 others suffered damages after an overhead water tank made of corrugated steel sheets burst in a settlement in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Saturday, officials said.

A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident that occurred in Rupa Devi Pada, a hamlet situated on a hillock in Wagle Estate area, after which she was hospitalised, they said.

The water storage capacity of the tank, which had been installed in an open space in the hamlet by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in 2009, was 75,000 litres, a civic official said.

"Around 6.30 am, the tank placed on an elevated structure in Rupa Devi Pada suddenly burst and water gushed out with tremendous force and entered the houses located nearby. As a result, 21 houses were damaged and six of them were completely destroyed," Avinash Sawant, chief of the TMC's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said.

On being alerted, the teams of the RDMC and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) rushed to the spot and carried out the relief operation, he said.

"An elderly woman, identified as Tanubai Muthe, suffered serious injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital," he said.

The locality falls under the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

