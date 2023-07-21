Maha: Shopkeeper Booked For Selling SIM Cards Based On Fake Documents

An offence has been registered against the owner of an electronics shop for allegedly selling SIM cards to customers based on fake documents in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the shopkeeper who sold 51 SIM cards based on fake documents at his shop in Achole, an official said. The accused allegedly stole data including the Aadhaar card number of customers who visited the shop and sold SIM cards to others based on these, he said.