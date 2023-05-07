Last Updated:

Maha: Six Injured In Tempo Accident In Thane District

Six members of a family were injured when the tempo they were travelling in met with an accident on a flyover in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


Six members of a family were injured when the tempo they were travelling in met with an accident on a flyover in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Rajiv Gandhi flyover in Bhiwandi when the tempo hit the height barrier on the bridge and got stuck, an official said.

The occupants of the tempo were injured and rushed to IGM Hospital from where they were shifted to Kalwa civic hospital, he said, adding that a woman and two children are in a serious condition.

READ | Minor detained for posting derogatory post about Shivaji Maharaj on Social media in Maharashtra's Thane district
READ |  Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says special flight to be arranged to bring back Maharashtra students from Manipur
READ | Karnataka: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in the poll bound state
READ | Drugs worth Rs 8.4 lakh seized in Maharashtra's Thane, 2 arrested
READ | Maharashtra: poor dilegence while granting driving licences is costing lives on roads

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT