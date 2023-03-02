Maha Speaker Issues Notice To Raut For 'chor Mandal' Remark, Seeks Response In 2 Days

Amid the ongoing controversy over the 'chor mandal' (gang of thieves) remark of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar issued a notice to him and has asked him to reply within two days. The Assembly Speaker’s decision came after BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar submitted a breach of privilege notice to him against Raut.

A motion against Raut was moved in the Maharashtra Assembly after he allegedly called the vidhimandal (legislature) a "chor mandal" (a body of thieves). Following his comments, an uproar was triggered in the Maharashtra Assembly which led to the disruption in the proceedings.

In view of the outrage, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narwekar said that he would inquire into the matter and adjourned the House for the day. The Speaker said that the accusations made by Raut are serious and an inquiry needs to be conducted.

“Raut has hurt the dignity, sanctity and sovereignty of the house and its members with his remarks. I have the constitutional obligation to protect it,” Narwekar added.

Raut’s derogatory remarks

Using derogatory remarks against the legislators belonging to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp and the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that a gang of thieves is existing in the legislature.

"There is a fake Shiv Sena in the legislature, it's a gang of thieves," Raut said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said this while he was on a tour of Kolhapur for the 'Shivgarjana' and 'ShivSamvad' initiatives.

Ajit Pawar slams Sanjay Raut

Following Raut’s comments, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar advised the former to refrain from making such statements as it could damage the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena together with Congress form the MVA.

Stating that NCP does not support Raut's statement, Pawar said, “We (the NCP members) do not support it at all because this is a vidhimandal, here five people vote for us, we represent them.”

"When we represent them, we also have certain rights. Nobody has the right to sit inside and insult us. You should work according to the constitution, according to the law. Everyone has a right to speak, but if someone misuses the right then it is not right," he added.