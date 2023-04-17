Maha Sunstroke Tragedy: Amit Shah Condoles Death Of Attendees At Award Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief over the death of some attendees of the Maharashtra Bhushan award event due to sunstroke in Navi Mumbai a day earlier. At least 12 persons have died while two others are battling for life, officials said on Monday.

The function, held in Kharghar area in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, was attended by Shah on Sunday where he conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan award (the highest civilian award of the state government) on social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. "The death of people who attended yesterday's Maharashtra Bhushan award function has deeply saddened me. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the recovery of those who are currently being treated,” Shah tweeted. Lakhs of people from various parts of Maharashtra attended the award ceremony and sat under the blazing sun in the open ground.