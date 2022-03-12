Maha: Teen couple commits suicide by walking in front of moving train in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 12 (PTI) A young couple allegedly committed suicide by walking in front of a moving train in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Kamptee town of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Aditya Laxinarayan Kuril (18) and Sayali Gautam Nagrale (16) allegedly walked in front of the Howrah-Mumbai Express train and were dragged on the railway track and killed on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V Manish Kalwania said.

The deceased were identified on the basis of a motorcycle found parked near the scene at Ajni village near Kanhan river bridge, the official said.

The duo lived with their mothers and siblings at Jai Bheem Chowk in Kamptee, he said.

Sayali's mother had scolded her for talking to Aditya on phone, following which the couple had eloped on Wednesday, the official said.

The girl's mother had lodged a police complaint, and a case of kidnapping was registered against Aditya at New Kamptee police station, he said.

The couple decided to commit suicide and had come to Ajni village on a motorcycle around midnight, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the New Kamptee police, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

