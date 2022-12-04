Maha: Three Held For Breaking Into ATM In Thane District

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused barged into an ATM centre of a private bank in Goal Maidan area of the town around 2 am and allegedly broke the machine to steal cash, an official said.

Their attempt failed and the trio were caught by the security guards and the police who were on patrolling duty with the help of a CCTV footage, he said.

An offence under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio, the official added.