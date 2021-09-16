Maha: Three held for robbing, killing man in Kalyan

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) The police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of 47-year-old man in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The police have arrested Rihan Bashir Shaikh, Sagar Chandramouli Ponnalla and Sumit Chintaman Sonawane, an autorickshaw driver, for allegedly attacking Krishnamohan Ramsagar Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Vivek Pansare said.

The police on patrolling duty had found Tiwari lying on Khambalpada Road in a severely injured state on September 11, following which he was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment two days later, the official said.

A case of murder was registered, and during the probe, it was found that the victim had recently lost his job in Qatar during the pandemic and was looking for work, he said.

Tiwari received a call and left his home on September 11 and never returned, the official said.

The accused, who ran a placement agency, called him to Kalyan, where they allegedly robbed and attacked him, he said. PTI COR ARU ARU