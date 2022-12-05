Last Updated:

Maha: Three Held With 100 Kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Written By
Press Trust Of India
3 held with Ganja

Image: Republic


Three persons were arrested allegedly with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

They were held on a tip off from GB Road area on Saturday and a search of their car led to the seizure of 80 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh, Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The three then led police to a closed hotel where a consignment of 20 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh was hidden, he added.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Kasarwadavali police station, Ghodke informed. 

