Maha Tiger Reserves To Reopen For Tourists Post Monsoon From Oct 1

Three tiger reserves in Maharashtra will reopen for tourists from October 1, after remaining shut for the monsoon season, an official said.

The Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), Bor Tiger Reserve (BTR) and Umred Paoni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UPWKS) will be open for visitors, the official said.

Safaris will be conducted from Sillari, Khursapar, Chorbahuli, Kolitmara, Surewani, Khubala and Paoni entry gates of PTR, Bordharan entry gate of BTR and Karhandla and Gothangaon gates of UPKWS, said Ravikiran Govekar, chief conservator of forest and field director of PTR.

The safaris will be subject to road conditions and local rainfall situation, the official said in a release.

The carrying capacity of BTR's Bordharan gate has been temporarily reduced to 12 vehicles, while the Adegaon gate will remain closed till further orders, as the main road leading to the gate is closed due to rains, he said.

At UPKWS, the Paoni entry gate will be open to tourists from October 15 to October 31, it was stated.

The facility to book safaris online will be made available from October 16, while online booking for Paoni gate will be available from November 1.

The accommodation facility at Sillari Tourism Complex will be available from October 1. The tourists will be able to book their visit online on the website www.mahaecotourism.gov.in from October 10, the release stated.

Visitors will have to follow COVD-19-related rules and regulations issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, state government and local district administration, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)