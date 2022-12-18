Last Updated:

Maha To Have Lokayukta Law On Lines Of Centre's Lokpal Which Will Bring CM, Ministers Under Its Ambit: Fadnavis

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal law which will also bring chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, he said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

The recommendations of a panel led by social activist Anna Hazare have been accepted completely.

He said the Lokayukta will be a retired chief justice of the High Court or a Supreme Court (judge).

"The chief minister will be brought under the ambit of Lokayukta and so will the ministers (of the state Cabinet)," Fadnavis added. 

