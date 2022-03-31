Maha to lift all COVID-19 restrictions from Apr 2, mask won't be compulsory

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

“From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all COVID-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn,” Tope said.

Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2, he said. PTI PR KRK KRK

