Maha: Tremor in Koyna area; no casualties

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) A mild tremor was experienced on Sunday in Koyna area in Satara district of Maharashtra, but there is no report of any loss to property and human life, an official release said.

"The epicentre of the earthquake of magnitude 3.9 is 28 km west of Tanali village in the Varana basin. The earthquake (originated at) a depth of 15 km. It was felt in Patan, Karad, Pophali, and Chipalun," it said. PTI COR NSK NSK

