Maha: Tribal woman injured in tiger attack in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 19 (PTI) A 65-year-old tribal woman from Mokhada in Maharashtra's Palghar district was injured in a tiger attack, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a forested patch near Poshora village at around 10pm on Friday, he said.

"Parvati Sapte was saved by her 72-year-old husband Kahisnath Sapte who managed to ward off the big cat. She was attacked very close to the door of her house. She has been hospitalised in Nashik," he said.

Police have confirmed that a tiger is moving about in the area and asked people to be alert. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)