Maha: Two Held For Stealing TV Sets, Medical Equipment Worth More Than Rs 2 Cr

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of medical equipment and television sets, worth more than Rs 2 crore, from two godowns in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs. 1.51 crore from the accused, who were apprehended on Friday, deputy commissioner of police Zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle said.

The thefts had taken place between over the last two months, he said.

The accused had stolen television sets of a popular brand worth Rs 75 lakh from a godown, and in another instance, they broke into a godown in Mankoli and decamped with medical equipment worth Rs 1.38 crore, the official said.

The police team worked on various leads and arrested the duo and are on the lookout for three others who were involved in stealing medical equipment, he said. PTI COR ARU ARU

