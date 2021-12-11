Maha: Two killed; one injured in road accidents in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another seriously injured in road accidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The first accident took place on Kamptee-Khaperkheda Road on Friday, in which a rashly-driven van collided with a motorcycle, an official said.

Pankaj Yadunath Harode (36), a resident of Kumbharpura, Prem Nagar was killed, while Bharat Suresh Harode (23), a resident of Binaki Mangalwari, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Van driver Vikas Prakash Mankar (22), a resident of Bhandara, was arrested on the charges of causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

In a similar incident, a SUV knocked down a pedestrian on Hyderabad-Jabalpur Highway in Kalamna, another official said.

The deceased, Kalubhai Bhikabhai Jugrana (60), a native of Gujarat, was knocked down while crossing the road.

An offence has been registered against the car driver, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)