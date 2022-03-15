Maha: Vaccination of children in 12-14 age group to start from tomorrow

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said vaccination of children in the 12-14 years age group against COVID-19 will begin in the state from Wednesday in line with the Union government's announcement.

The Centre has already said that only Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries in this age group.

“The inoculation of children in 12-14 age group will begin tomorrow,” Minister of State for Public Health Rajendra Patil Yadravkar said.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,78,15,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state as of Monday.

As many as 8,75,56,985 persons have received the first dose, while 6,86,22,647 individuals have received the second dose too.

Precaution doses have been given to 16,35,368 persons so far. PTI ENM KRK KRK

