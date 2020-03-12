The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Uddhav Sarkar Clears Proposal To Rename Mumbai Central Station As Nana Shankar Sheth

General News

On Thursday, the MVA government approved the proposal to rename Mumbai Central railway station as Nana Shankar Sheth. The proposal will be sent to the Centre.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Central

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government approved the proposal to rename Mumbai Central railway station as Nana Shankar Sheth. The state government will send this cabinet proposal to the Centre for approval. Shiv Sena has been long demanding to change the name of Mumbai Central Terminus after Jagannath Shankar Sheth for his contribution to the city and the growth of railways in its pioneer years. He is also considered as the 'father of the Indian railways'

Shiv Sena's long-standing demand

In 2017, Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant in the Lok Sabha had demanded that the Mumbai Central station should be rechristened after Jagannath Shankar Seth. Apart from Mumbai Central, Sawant also demanded that Charni Road station be renamed as Girgaum, Elphinstone Road as Prabhadevi, Curry Road as Lalbaug and Sandhurst Road as Dongri. Sena says most of these railway stations have colonial names.

READ | Punjab CM asks PM Modi to rename National Bravery Award after Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh

In 2018,  the Western Railway rechristened the Elphinstone Road station as Prabhadevi. The WR had issued a notification to this effect in Mumbai after which the station, which was named after Lord Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay Presidency from 1853 to 1860, was changed in honour of a local deity.

READ | Punjab government to rename Mohali Government College after Dr. BR Ambedkar

During the earlier Shiv Sena-BJP regime between 1995 and 1999, Victoria Terminus was rechristened as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

READ | Dr. Subramanian Swamy requests PM Modi to rename Victoria Memorial as 'Rani Jhansi Smarak'

READ | 'Rename Mumbai Central Railway Station after Babasaheb Ambedkar', suggests Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

(Image credits: indiarailinfo.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
Maharashtra
BJP WARNS MVA GOVT
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Ranji Trophy final
UNADKAT BREAKS STUMPS IN ANGER
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS