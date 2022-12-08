Maha: Woman Kills Husband For Property

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband over a property dispute and trying to pass it off as a case of suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The woman, a resident of Seoni village in Kamptee tehsil, was pressurizing her husband for the past few weeks to register three acres of agricultural land in her name, they said.

However, when the victim did not accept her demand, the woman strangled him to death using a rope when he was sleeping in the intervening night of December 1 and 2, said the police.

She then tried to present it as a case of suicide, but failed to convince the police about her story, leading to her subsequent arrest, they said.

The woman was charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and produced in a local court which sent her to police custody till December 11.

