Maha: Woman staging protest outside collector's office gives birth to child

Beed, Feb 4 (PTI) A woman who has staged a sit-in protest along with her family members outside the collector's office in Maharashtra's Beed district has given birth to a child.

Police offered to shift Manisha Kale, the woman, and her baby boy to hospital, but she has stayed put at the spot.

According to Kale, her uncle Apparao Pawar, a resident of Wasanwadi village near here, was sanctioned a house under the state's Shabri Awas Yojna two years ago, but he did not get land from the gram panchayat, nor did he get any funds under the scheme.

The scheme is meant for the Scheduled Tribes.

The family had agitated over the issue twice in the last three months but to no avail, so they launched a sit-in protest ten days ago, Manisha told reporters on Thursday.

She began to have labour pains on early Wednesday morning and delivered a baby boy, her third child.

Inspector Ketan Rathod of Shivaji Nagar police station rushed to the spot with an ambulance after learning about the incident, but Kale refused to go to hospital, a police official said.

The woman and baby were in good health as the family's agitation continued on Friday.

District Collector Radha Sharma did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her comment. PTI COR KRK KRK

