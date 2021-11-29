Maha: Woman Tries To Commit Suicide Outside Mantralaya, Bid Thwarted By Cops

A 35-year-old Pune-based woman advocate tried to attempt suicide outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon but security personnel in the area thwarted it, an official said.

She had doused herself with kerosene and was about to light a match when she was overpowered and taken to safety, he said.

She was brought to Marine Drive police station, arrested under section 309 of IPC (attempt to commit suicide), and then released on bail, he added.

"She has said she has some issue with Shikrapur police station in Pune due to which she made this attempt. Further probe into the matter is underway," the official informed.

