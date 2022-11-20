Mahabal Mishra Joins AAP Ahead Of MCD Polls

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia in a public meeting.

Welcoming Mishra to the party, Kejriwal said, "Mahabal Mishra who is a popular leader of Purvanchal community in Delhi, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party family. With your experience amongst the people and the society, we all will take the country forward together." After his induction, Mishra on social media said he will work to strengthen the party.

"I have continuously served the people for the last 30 years. Now I will strengthen the party in the entire nation," he said.

Mishra, a former Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka Assembly constituency, was suspended from the Congress for "anti-party activities" during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. He has also been a municipal councillor earlier.

Mishra’s son, Vinay Mishra, who had joined the AAP in 2020, said that he was certain that his father too would join the party, even though he was "unhappy" about his decision two years ago.

Taking to social media, Vinay wrote, "When I joined Aam Aadmi Party, my father was very angry. I assured him that this is a party of common people, they have vision for the public and he too would join AAP one day." He further said that the party has always worked for the society and that they will continue to do it in the future as well.