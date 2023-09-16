Mahadev Online Betting Case: Ex-IAS Officer Makes Sensational Claims Of Underworld Link

OP Choudhary, former IAS officer and BJP general secretary, on Saturday, made senstational claims in the Mahadev online betting case which has brought several Bollywood celebrities under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Choudhary claimed that there might be terror-funding involved in this case as it has links to the underworld.

Mahadev Book application, the online betting platform operating from Chhattisgarh, is being probed by the ED after Rs 200 crore in cash was allegedly spent in the wedding of one of the app promoters Sourabh Chandrakar in the UAE. Notably, Choudhary is the first complainant who filed an FIR in Chhattisgarh and the case was later taken up by the ED. Notably, the investigating agency has froze and seized the company's assets worth Rs 417 crore.

Speaking to Republic, he revealed the scale of the app's operation which involves 50 lakh active users and 20,000 accounts, out of which 10,000 are savings accounts, according to Choudhary. He also said that Mahadev Book acquired another company Reddy Anna in 2020 for Rs 1,000 crore.

"The magnitude of this scam is very huge. Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal (another promoter) are operating the entire game from Dubai," Choudhary said adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should also be part of the investigation. "This is not possible without the link of D-group," Choudhary alleged referring to the underworld. He went on to name some politicians as well allegedly linked to the case, however, no such confirmation has been made by the investigating agency.

Bollywood celebrities under scanner

Sources say that ED is likely to summon musicians Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani along with actor Tiger Shroff in the case as he was among the celebrities who performed at Chandrakar's wedding. Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar and Krushna Abhishek were also among the guests.

It is being alleged that the app promoter paid the event management company via hawala sources and thus those linked to it are being scrutinised.