As PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor In Ujjain, Here's All About It

Quick links:
@ChouhanShivraj-Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor in Madhya Pradesh on October 11 in Ujjain. The state government has named the corridor 'Mahakal Lok' and the work has been completed. The temple complex expansion project was planned in the year 2017. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has requested everyone to witness this historic moment.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a video on Twitter providing a glimpse of the newly-constructed corridor. In a tweet roughly translated from Hindi, he said, "The icon of India's timeless culture Shri Mahakal Lok will be dedicated to Baba Mahakal on October 11 by the illustrious Prime Minister of the country and the bearer of cultural revival Narendra Modi.
स्वल्पीभूते सुचरितफले स्वर्गिणां गां गतानां।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 8, 2022
शेषैः पुण्यैर्हृतमिव दिवः कान्तिमत् खण्डमेकम्।।
भारत की कालजयी संस्कृति के परिचायक #ShriMahakalLok को देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री, सांस्कृतिक पुनरुद्धार के वाहक पुरुष श्री @narendramodi जी 11 अक्टूबर को बाबा महाकाल को समर्पित करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/kvTKUJsTih
The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. The Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times.