As PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor In Ujjain, Here's All About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor in Madhya Pradesh on October 11 in Ujjain. The state government has named the corridor 'Mahakal Lok' and the work has been completed. The temple complex expansion project was planned in the year 2017. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has requested everyone to witness this historic moment.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a video on Twitter providing a glimpse of the newly-constructed corridor. In a tweet roughly translated from Hindi, he said, "The icon of India's timeless culture Shri Mahakal Lok will be dedicated to Baba Mahakal on October 11 by the illustrious Prime Minister of the country and the bearer of cultural revival Narendra Modi.

The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. The Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times.

'Mahakal Lok' will consist of:-

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and gets devotees throughout the year.

The Rs 856 crore worth of this expansion project is being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, works worth Rs 351 crore have been completed and will be inaugurated by PM Modi while the second phase will be completed in 2023-24.

Under this initiative, the temple premises which used to be around 2.82 hectares has been increased to 47 hectares

The corridor built in the Mahakal temple complex has been named Shri Mahakal Lok and a 200-meter-long walkway has been made for walking in the Mahakal corridor

In the first phase, Mahakal Plaza, Mahakal Corridor, and Mahakal Theme Park have been developed and constructed.

A 900-meter pedestrian walkway has been built to connect the plaza to the Mahakal temple

It has a mural wall 25 feet high and 500 meters long based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, the Birth of Ganesha, the Story of Sati, and Daksha among others.

There are 108 Shiva pillars with different postures that depict the Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva.

The Plaza area spread over 2.5 hectares will be surrounded by a lotus pond and will contain the statue of Shiva along with fountains.

The city will be decked up with colourful flags on lamp posts. The Hari Phatak flyover has been decked up with lights and turned into a selfie point for locals.

(Image: @ChouhanShivraj-Twitter)