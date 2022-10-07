Mahakal Lok: Preparations In Full Swing In Ujjain For PM Modi's Visit, Helipad Span Being Widened

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Ujjain on the opening of 'Mahakal Lok' on October 11, the span of a Police Line helipad is being widened to facilitate landing of his chopper, official sources said.

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here, around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

"The Police Line in Ujjain has multiple helipads and one helipad has been designated for landing of the PM's helicopter. The span of the designated helipad is being widened to facilitate landing on the day of the mega event," said an official source privy to the arrangements being made for the PM's arrival.

A wider helipad would also help in better and safer maneuvering of a helicopter on the ground, he said.

Over the last few days, multiple excavators were seen levelling dug-up earth near a helipad on the Police Line campus.

As per the tentative travel plan of Modi, he will land at the Indore airport and then reach Ujjain in a chopper on the evening of October 11, the officials said.

He will go to the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in his motorcade, they said.

The helipad at the Police Line is being widened as the PM's helicopter is large and will be accompanied by other choppers. The governor and the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh will also reach Ujjain in helicopters, a member of the core organising committee said.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and gets devotees throughout the year.

Other preparations are in full swing for Modi's visit to the holy city.

The city will be decked up with colourful flags on lamp posts. The Hari Phatak flyover overlooking the giant corridor has been decorated with lights and has turned into a selfie point for locals.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Ujjain on October 11 at 6 pm to dedicate 'Shri Mahakal Lok' to 'Mahakal Baba' (Lord Shiva), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had told reporters here on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 'Mahakal Lok' inauguration, Chouhan visited Ujjain on Dussehra, offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple and took part in 'Mahakal ki Sawari'.

His visit to Ujjain has further heightened the excitement of people about the new corridor which is over 900 metres long, dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns bearing tridents on the top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva on its faces. It also has gushing fountains surrounded by artistic sculptures of the deity and illuminated murals.

Chouhan on Thursday afternoon changed his display picture and cover photo on his official Twitter handle to two digital posters reading 'Shri Mahakal Lok Ujjain' and photos of the Mahakaleshwar temple and the holy Jyotirlinga respectively.

"The auspicious occasion has come, on October 11, our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji will dedicate 'Shri Mahakal Lok' to revered Shri Mahakal Maharaj. Come, be a part of this festival and offer our venerable worship to Shri Mahakaleshwar through the DP and banner of one's social media profile. 'Jai Shri Mahakaal'," he tweeted in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday said the PM is expected to spend about 2-2.5 hours in Ujjain before returning.

He described Prime Minister Modi as an "ardent devotee of Mahakal Maharaj".

A grand stage will be erected at the Kartik Mela ground where Modi, Chouhan and others will reach after the inauguration of the corridor and preparations are underway for that as well.

Image: Twitter/@collectorUJN

