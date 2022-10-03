Iran Airline Says 'Bomb Threat' Was A Hoax As Mahan Air Flight Lands In China After Scare

Mahan Air Iran-China flight, which had sounded a “bomb threat” onboard over Indian airspace, has confirmed that the threat call was a hoax. The airline said that the threat call was made to "disturb security and peace" amid the current international and domestic conditions.

In a statement, the airline said, "It seems that the design of such reports in the current international and domestic conditions was proposed in order to disturb security and peace of mind. In line with its lofty goals, which is primarily to maintain flight safety and provide good service to passengers, Mahan Airlines has made its determination even more."

As soon as the pilot learned about the possibility of a bomb in the flight, he shared the details with the control centre. Soon it was found that the "report was fake and the flight was completely safe," the airline said.

Meanwhile, the place has safely landed in China. The flight W581 travelled from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou.

Bomb threat on Iran-China flight passing over Indian airspace

Earlier in the day, a “bomb threat” was sounded onboard Iran-China flight over Indian airspace. However, the pilots decided not to land in India and proceeded to China.

The Delhi Air Traffic Control had received inputs from the Lahore Air Traffic Control that there was a bomb threat on the Mahan Air flight. The Delhi ATC notified the pilots but they decided to fly on.

The threat call comes at a time when large-scale anti-hijab protests are taking place in Iran over the tragic death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the morality police’s custody over wearing an Islamic headscarf too loosely.