Mahananda Bird Festival Begins In Bengal's Sukna; People Throng To Watch 250 Avian Species

Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary kick-started its four-day-long bird festival in West Bengal's Sukna on Saturday evening, with an aim to create awareness about the different species of birds in the region and their documentation. The four-day-long festival witnessed the participation of nearly 18 birdwatchers, seven ornithologists, representatives of organisations that work for wildlife conservation, and forest department officials

"The purpose of the festival is to record the diverse species of birds, document biodiversity, and create public awareness. Different avian species are found there and the sanctuary houses a wide range of birds. More than 250 avian species are found here. We are planning to organise a similar festival in south Bengal," said Vinod Kumar Yadav, the principal chief conservator of forests and wildlife.

READ | First Bird Fest At Mahananda Sanctuary From Feb 20

A total of seven stalls have been set up at the festival, from the animal resources development department, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Bombay Natural History Society, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau World Wildlife Fund, and the Sukna Squad.

Rajendra Jakhar, the chief conservator of forests, wildlife, North-Bengal, said the first list of birds in the sanctuary had been prepared in 1995 but the current exercise with larger participation would update the findings.

READ | Breathtaking Video Of Murmuration Of Starlings Over Water Goes Viral, Netizens All Hearts

Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, home to rare species of birds

One of the bird lovers attending the festival said such as event gives them a chance to recognise birds in the region. Forest officials said around 1,300 species of birds have been found in the country including 900 in West Bengal and 600 in North Bengal. The forest officers also launched a tableau to mark the festival.

Some of the rare birds found at the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary include the Red-necked Hornbill, Great Hornbill, a different type of Yuhina, Long-tailed Broadbill, Green Magpie, Dollar Bird, Sultan Tit, Streaked Spiderhunter, White Eye, Scarlet Minivet, Chestnut Winged Cuckoo, Crested Kingfisher, Black-napped Monarch, Greater Racket-tailed Drongo, Jordan's Bazza and Black Bazza.

READ | Rare Bird Rose-breasted Grosbeak Shows Male And Female Features, Spotted In Pennsylvania

Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary is rich in fauna and has more than 300 species of birds. The sanctuary has been designated as an 'important bird area' due to its critical role in the conservation of birds and their habitat. The sanctuary is well known among the birding community, and bird watchers flock to it for sighting the Rufous-necked hornbill, among other birds.

READ | In Pics: Wildlife Officials Row Boat On Frozen Wetland To Feed Birds In Kashmir

(With inputs from agency)