Mahant Giri's Death Case: Accused Anand Giri Grilled For 12 Hours, Alleges 'conspiracy'

The Uttar Pradesh Police has grilled prime accused Anand Giri for 12 hours in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri. Republic TV on Wednesday accessed exclusive details of Anand Giri's interrogation who has claimed that the death of the 72-year-old seer is a 'murder conspiracy' against him.

Anand Giri also accepted that he had a dispute with Mahant Narendra Giri

As per sources, Anand Giri was shown the 8-page suicide note of Mahant Narendra Giri in which he has been reportedly named. In his suicide note, the Mahant had suggested that he was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple and had named Anand Giri as the cause of his death. In the alleged suicide letter, the seer wrote, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He also mentioned he was upset for several reasons and thus decided to end his life.

Following the revelations, an FIR has been filed against Anand Giri under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj. The personal security guards of Mahant Narendra Giri are also under the radar of the UP SIT and are being interrogated as of now.

Meanwhile, Mahant Narendra Giri who had mentioned that he wants to be laid to rest near a lemon tree in the Baghambari Math will be given a 'Bhu-Samadhi' on Thursday. Preparations are underway at the math as the late seer's body returns from post-mortem. According to sources, five doctors will conduct the post-mortem on the body of the late acharya. The entire procedure will be video graphed, and the identity of the doctors will be kept secret for investigation purposes. His last remains will be first taken to the Sangam before they are brought back for burial.

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The late seer was found hanging from the ceiling in Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The three accused who have been detained in suspicion are expected to be produced before the court today.