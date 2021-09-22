Mahant Giri's Death Case: Accused To Appear In Court On Sept 22; Police To Seek Custody

In a major development in the death case of ABAP president Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, the two accused arrested are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, September 22. Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari will appear in the court and the police are set to file an application for their remand. As of now, both accused have been kept in the police lines where they are being interrogated. Following this, they will appear in court at noon.

This comes amid a growing demand for a CBI probe in the seer's death. Moreover, sources have reported that a team of five doctors are conducting a post-mortem on the body of Mahant Narendra Giri. In addition, the entire process is being video graphed and the identity of doctors is being kept a secret for investigation purposes. After the post-mortem, Narendra Giri's body will be handed back to his disciples and the funeral will take place on Thursday.

Seer's suicide note accessed; 3 persons named

Republic Media Network has accessed a 15-page suicide note, allegedly written by Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, who died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The seer has accused Anand Giri for his death and has also named a senior priest Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The suicide note indicates that the seer was being harassed and blackmailed by the disciple.

The police have arrested Anand Giri from Haridwar and also detained the two other persons named in the suicide note. In addition, an FIR has been registered under PIC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj. However, Anand Giri has denied the allegations and stated that a conspiracy has been hatched against him.

Yogi Adityanath assures strict action

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday has assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Adityanath also informed that the police team with the Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prayagraj, has been constructed for the investigation. The seer's body was found hanging on Monday in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.