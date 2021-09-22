Mahant Giri's Death Case: UP Police's SIT Questions Four Members Of Seer's Security Staff

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now questioned four members of Mahant Narendra Giri's security staff as the investigation continues in his mysterious death. The preliminary report has been sent to the SSP and the Chief Minister's office. Meanwhile, the autopsy report has revealed that the ABAP president died due to 'death by hanging'. Moreover, as the investigation is underway, the primary accused in the case, Anand Giri was grilled for over 12 hours by the police.

Anand Giri was named in the suicide note that was recovered from Narendra Giri's room. However, he has denied the allegations and maintained that a conspiracy was being carried out against him. Meanwhile, the final rites of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri took place in Prayagraj.

Prime accused grilled for 12 hours; alleges conspiracy

Anand Giri was grilled for over 12 hours by the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, he maintained that the death of the 72-year-old seer is a 'murder conspiracy' against him. Even so, he accepted that he had a dispute with Mahant Narendra Giri.

Sources revealed that Anand Giri was shown the suicide note of seer in which he has been named. In his suicide note, the seer had suggested that he was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple and had named Anand Giri as the cause of his death. In the alleged suicide letter, the seer wrote, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He also mentioned he was upset for several reasons and thus decided to end his life.

Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The late seer was found hanging from the ceiling in Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The three accused who have been detained in suspicion are expected to be produced before the court on Wednesday.