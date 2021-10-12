Mahant Narender Giri Death: CBI Seeks Nod For Polygraph Test On 3 Accused, Moves Court

In a key development in the Mahant Narender Giri death case, the Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) has moved a Prayagraj court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on three accused- Anand Giri, Adhya Prakash Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari. On September 27, the Court granted five-day police custody of the three accused to the premier investigating agency. In its application, the CBI sought custody for 10 days with an objective to interrogate and look into or recover incriminating information from their electronic gadgets.

CBI seeks polygraph lie-detecting test of 3 accused in Narender Giri death case

The matter has been listed for hearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Prayagraj on October 18. CBI's written request provides, "the expert from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi will be requested to visit Central Jail Naini Prayagraj for conducting the test in the jail itself." For the probe, the CBI has constituted a team inclusive of forensic experts.

"Polygraph Test in respect of accused Anand Giri, accused Adhya Prakash Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari may be allowed so that truthfulness of their statements be ascertained by the investigating agency i.e. CBI after obtaining the consent of the said three accused persons," the application read.

CBI takes over Mahant Narender Giri death case

On September 22, 2021, CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government recommended the investigation into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri be carried out by the central agency, therefore, the Centre issued an order transferring the probe into the hands of the CBI. The UP CM had previously formed a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prayagraj for the investigation. Prime accused Anand Giri had been questioned by the Police for 12 hours in connection with the mysterious death. He claimed that the death of the 72-year-old seer is a 'murder conspiracy' against him.

"During Police custody remand, above named three accused persons were not coming with true facts and they concealed a number of events relating to the incident," CBI's application seeking polygraph test read.

Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri's death

Mahant Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of saints and seers, Akhada Parishad, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj during the afternoon of September 20, 2021. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. Based on the suicide note, the Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against three persons including Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), following which they were arrested.