Last Updated:

"Should be investigated fairly.." Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case: Akhada Parishad VP Demands CBI Investigation

Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging from a fan on Monday. In initial investigation, a suicide note was recovered with name of one of his disciples.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Mahant Narendra Giri, Devendra Singh

Image: PTI/@ANINewsUP_Twitter


The Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Devendra Singh on Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for late Mahant Narendra Giri who died under mysterious circumstances. As per the latest development, the Uttar Pardesh Police found a suicide note and also detained the named person from the note. The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth. 

Akhada Parishad Vice President demands CBI probe

Akhada Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri found dead In UP's Prayagraj

On Monday evening, the Mahant was found dead and as per the information his body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the UP Police, they received a call from the ashram and were informed that Maharaj has hanged himself from a fan. Later, the police recovered Narendra Giri's suicide note in which he had mentioned that he was not happy with one of his disciples and according to on-ground sources the name was Anand Giri.

READ | UP Police finds Akhada Parishad chief Narendra Giri's suicide note; one detained

Prayagraj ADG Prem Prakash said that the body will be sent for forensic evidence today. 

"Huge conspiracy against me," says Anand Giri

As his name emerged in the case, Anand Giri asserted, "It is a huge conspiracy against me. It is done to separate me from Muth. There are many people behind this and I was not letting them benefit from it. Therefore, some arguments happened between me and him (Narendra Giri) but all was fine now as we talked 4 days ago."

Mahant Narendra Giri no more: Reaction from leaders

As soon as reports of the tragic news came out, national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers expressed sadness. 

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "the death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord place them at your feet. Peace". 

READ | Akhada Parishad chief no more: PM Modi, Amit Shah condole Mahant Narendra Giri's demise

While HM Amit Shah said that nation has lost a resplendent constellation of Sanatan culture due to his deva lokagga (death). "I pray to God to give place to the departed soul at his feet," he further added. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Textile Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Samajwadi Party (SP0 Chief Akhilesh Yadav and several others extended condolences. 

READ | Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri found dead in UP's Prayagraj; seers seek probe
READ | Bairagi Akhada flips stance on Kumbh; announces 'symbolic snan' after Juna Akhada's exit
READ | Juna Akhada chief announces end of Kumbh Mela after PM's appeal amid COVID surge
Tags: Mahant Narendra Giri, CBI, Devendra Singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND