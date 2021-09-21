The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances. After his death, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has expressed shock over the incident and remarked that he had seen many qualities of the top seer. In addition, Sharma recollected that he had seen Acharya Narendra Giri during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir. The UP Deputy CM further informed that the police is conducting the investigation.

"When I saw him with the honorable chief minister, I felt like he was a part of the family. Everyone is shocked by his sudden demise and he will be remembered for a long time," said Dinesh Sharma

Mahant Narendra Giri found dead in UP's Prayagraj

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Sources informed that Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media platform Koo to condole the demise of the spiritual leader.

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. It is prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow." said Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Inspector General Kavindra Pratap Singh informed that the seer's body was found hanging by the rope and a detailed suicide note was found. Singh also revealed that the suicide note included multiple names including those of the disciples. Mahant Narendra Giri's cremation will take place on Tuesday.

Akhara Parishad demands CBI investigation

In addition, the Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Devendra Singh on Monday has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri. Devendra Singh, Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has demanded that the matter should be given to CBI and investigated fairly.