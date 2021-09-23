Mahant Narendra Giri Death: MP Digvijaya Singh Demands Thorough Probe Of Suicide Note

Expressing his condolences and urging the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a thorough investigation of a recovered suicide note, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday addressed the media on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday in suspicious circumstances at his residence in Baghambari Matg in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Talking to the media in Sehore, Digvijaya Singh condoled the demise of the ABAP president and emphasised the need for a detailed investigation. Speaking on the suicide letter found after Mahant Narendra Giri's death, Singh said that some serious allegations have been raised in the letter including the name of Anand Giri and added that these allegations need to be investigated upon.

A letter which was found from the site of the incident named the seer's three disciples including Anand Giri, a key disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri. On the other hand, Anand Giri termed it as a conspiracy by the people who wanted to extort money from the ABAP President. Anand Giri was booked by police on allegations of abetment of suicide on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

Mahant Narendra Giri's death

In a shocking incident, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to sources, he was found hanging when one of his disciples went to his room.

An investigation has been launched in the matter after an FIR was filed at the George Town Police Station in Prayagraj. The prime accused Anand Giri and 'Bara Hanuman Mandir' chief priest Aadya Tiwari on Wednesday were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Both Aadya Tiwari and Anand Giri were named in the suicide note that was found by UP Police after the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri. A preliminary autopsy was conducted on the deceased and more details are awaited. Meanwhile, as per the initial autopsy report, the cause of the death has been listed as 'asphyxiation due to hanging'.

On Wednesday, the mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri were brought for final rites at the Baghambari Math where he was laid to rest.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)